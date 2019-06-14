Breakthroughs In Peace Will Take Time: Ghani

Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani, who spoke at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Friday said breakthroughs in the Afghan peace process will take time without a regional consensus and addressing Taliban’s independencies with their supporters. Ghani said that despite the uncertainty, the SCO member states have reasons for optimism, for adherence to the Shanghai spirit has not only resulted in overcoming of inherited problems but has also created the platform for the historic transformation of Euro-Asia into a continental economy. Click here to read more (external link).

Related