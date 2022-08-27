Botched Afghan Exit Haunts Biden Despite Antiterror ‘Wins

Michael Hughes: A year after the U.S. military’s disastrously-managed withdrawal from Afghanistan, a train wreck of epic proportions that made America’s last days in Vietnam look sane, President Joe Biden is thumping his chest about his administration’s counterterrorism record.

As he marked the one-year anniversary of the attack that killed thirteen U.S. service members and 170 Afghan civilians outside Kabul airport, Biden – in a rather tone-deaf manner – boasted at how his administration has redoubled its “relentless” global campaign against terrorism.

