Border Clash Between Taliban, Pakistani Military Leaves One Dead

By RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi

November 13, 2022

A border clash between Taliban forces and the Pakistani military at the Spin Boldak-Chaman crossing has left one Pakistani border guard dead. The clash took place early on November 13 and resulted in the closure of the crossing, according to officials from each country. Thousands of people travel though the crossing daily, making it a main trading point. One Pakistani border guard was shot dead and two others were injured in the incident, a leading trader in Chaman told AP.

