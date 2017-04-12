Bomber detonates explosives, kills three people in Kabul

Press TV

A bomber has detonated his explosives near government offices in the Afghan capital, killing at least three people and wounding several others, officials say.

The blast occurred near the Afghan Defense Ministry in central Kabul on Wednesday.

A ministry spokesman said at least one civilian and two members of security forces were killed in the deadly bomb attack. He said the target appeared to be a police post near military headquarters.

A police officer at the scene said the attack appeared to have been carried out by a bomber on foot.

Witnesses reported seeing several damaged cars, with possible injuries to the occupants.

Daesh Takfiri terrorist group, which has steadily made inroads in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the latest bomb attack in an online post.

Last month, Daesh killed nearly 50 people when its terrorists stormed the main military hospital in Kabul.

Daesh militants are also suspected of carrying out several deadly attacks against Shia Muslims across the violence-hit country over the past few months.

Nangarhar province, which borders Pakistan, has been the main area where Daesh has managed to carry out high-profile attacks.

The terrorist group, which is mainly active in Syria and Iraq, has recently managed to take recruits from Afghan Taliban defectors. It has also enjoyed defections from al-Qaeda in Afghanistan.

The rise of Daesh in Afghanistan has raised concerns in the country that has already been torn apart by decades of Taliban-led militancy and the 2001 invasion by the United States and its allies.

