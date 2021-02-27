Bomb Blasts Kill Two In Afghanistan

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

February 27, 2021

Afghan officials say at least two people have been killed and several others wounded in separate bomb blasts in the country.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said on February 27 that one person was killed and two others injured when a bomb attached to a vehicle went off in Bagram district, located on the outskirts of the capital.

Kabul has seen multiple attacks in recent months using “sticky” bombs attached under vehicles and detonated remotely or by timers.

The assassinations have targeted security forces, officials, judges, civil society activists, and journalists.

Meanwhile, Abdul Qahar Qadir, a member of the provincial council of the eastern province of Nangarhar, was wounded when a roadside bomb struck his vehicle in the provincial capital, Jalalabad.

A bystander was killed by the blast.

No group claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Taliban attacks have soared in recent months despite peace talks between the militants and the Afghan government over a peace deal aimed at ending decades of war.

Based on reporting by Tolo News and Khaama

