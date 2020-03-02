Bomb Blast Near Afghan Soccer Ground Kills Three Civilians

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

March 2, 2020

A bombing at a soccer match has killed three civilians in Afghanistan’s eastern Khost Province, officials say, as the Taliban announced an end to a partial truce in the country.

The explosives were placed on a motorbike that had stopped near the football field in Nadir Shah Kot district, the provincial governor’s spokesman, Talib Khan Mangal, said on March 2.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, in which at least seven people were also wounded.

A weeklong cease-fire between the Taliban, U.S., and Afghan forces preceded the February 29 signing of a deal between the militant group and the United States in the Qatari capital, Doha, aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan.

But on March 2, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the reduction in violence against Afghan security forces was “over.”

The previous day, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani committed to continuing the partial truce at least until talks between his Western-backed government and the Taliban start, scheduled for March 10.

But Ghani also warned he was not committed to a key clause in the Doha deal involving the release of up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners.

The agreement also lays out a timetable for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in return for various security commitments from the militants and a pledge to hold talks with the Afghan government — which it has so far has to do.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and TOLOnews

