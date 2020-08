Tolo News: The dead bodies of three members of the Afghan National Army (ANA) have been found in Khak-e-Jabar district of Kabul province, the family members confirmed on Thursday. The family members of the dead soldiers said that the three were taken hostage by the Taliban and were “brutally tortured” by the group before being shot. Sherullah was one of the ANA soldiers who was killed alongside his two colleagues. Click here to read more (external link).

