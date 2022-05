Tolo News: Khalid Zadran, spokesman for the Kabul Police Command, confirmed that a blast has taken place at the Ayuob Saber Mosque in PD5 of Kabul. According to Mr. Zadran, the blast took place during Friday prayers at the mosque. Based on initial reports, three people were injured. Security officials have not commented on the nature of the blast, and no casualties have been reported. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast. Click here to read more (external link).