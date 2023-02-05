Blast Shakes Kabul, Injuring at Least Two People

Khaama: Khalid Zadran [Taliban] Spokesperson of Kabul Police Command has confirmed the incident to Khaama Press that an explosion took place on Saturday evening in Pashtunistan Square. Mr. Zadran said the explosion was caused by a magnetic mine placed in a Toyota ‘Hilux’ vehicle, which injured two civilians. Kabul police spokesperson did not provide any further details about the terror incident, but security personnel has reached the area and investigations are underway. No one or group has claimed the responsibility for the attack so far. Click here to read more (external link).