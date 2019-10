Tolo News: At least six members of the same family were killed by a roadside IED blast on Tuesday in Kapisa province, according to local officials. Two children and four women were killed in Baies Khail village of Najrab district in Kapisa province, when an improvised roadside mine placed in farmlands by Taliban insurgents detonated, said Abdul Shayeq Shoresh, spokesman for the Kapisa Police. Click here to read more (external link).