Blast at Election Center in Kabul Kills at Least 6

Ayaz Gul

VOA News

April 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD — A suicide bomber struck a temporary voter registration center Sunday morning in Kabul Interior ministry spokesman, Najeeb Danish confirmed to VOA.

Officials report at least six fatalities so far while other reports say the death toll is at least 15. A health ministry spokesman confirmed to reporters that the blast wounded 23 others.

People were waiting in the queue outside the center to get their Tazkira, or identification card, to be able to vote in the election when the bomber detonated explosives strapped to his body.

President Ashraf Ghani launched the voter registration process last week, allowing the Independent Election Commission to prepare voter lists for the October 20 parliamentary and district council elections. This will be the first time in Afghani history that elections will be held on the basis of formal voters lists.

The attack occurred a day after a presidential spokesman in a statement released to media said that Ghani spoke to top army commanders by phone and instructed them to pay “close attention to ensuring security of the voters’ registration centers.”

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for Sunday’s bombing.

Sunday’s blast took place in Dasht-e Barchi, an area of western Kabul inhabited by many members of the mainly Shi’ite Hazara minority, which has been repeatedly hit by attacks claimed by Islamic State.

The Taliban insurgency has rejected the elections as staged-managed by the United States to bring to power Afghan rulers of its own choice and has urged the people to boycott the polls.

