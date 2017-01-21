Blast At Afghan Buzkashi Match Kills Anti-Taliban Militia Leader, Two Others

RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan

January 20, 2017

An explosion in northern Afghanistan has killed at least three people outside a game of buzkashi – a popular, traditional equestrian sport in Afghanistan and Central Asia that is similar to polo but uses a goat or calf carcass instead of a ball.

The explosion was to the east of Mazar-e Shariff, in the Khulm District of Balkh Province, as spectators were leaving the buzkashi match.

Balkh Deputy Police Chief Abdul Razaq Qaderi said that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device, which had been planted outside of the venue.

He said the target appeared to be a local anti-Taliban militia leader who was killed along with his bodyguard and a civilian.

Four other people were wounded by the explosion.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

With reporting by AFP

Copyright (c) 2017. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.