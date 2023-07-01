Biden’s remarks an ‘acknowledgement’ of no armed groups in Afghanistan: Taliban

Ariana: Late Friday, a defiant US President Joe Biden, said in answer to a question, on the report, that was shouted out by a journalist as he walked out of a press conference: “Remember what I said about Afghanistan? I said al-Qaeda would not be there. I said it wouldn’t be there. I said we’d get help from the Taliban. What’s happening now? What’s going on? Read your press. I was right.” With that, Biden turned and left the room – without elaborating. Click here to read more (external link).

Related