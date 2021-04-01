Biden’s Confusion Keeps US Mired in Afghanistan

Michael Hughes: U.S. President Joe Biden and his brain trust seem uncertain about if, when and how NATO forces will leave Afghanistan a month before an exit deadline that, if missed, will see American troops come under Taliban fire. To be fair, Biden faced a no-win situation in Afghanistan and deep internal contradictions within the establishment have made a straightforward solution impossible. However, the Biden administration’s incoherent approach and muddled thinking has only exacerbated the dilemma. Click here to read more.