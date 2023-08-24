Behind Closed Doors: Shocking Claims of Taliban’s Secret Prisons and Unlawful Detentions Emerge in Kandahar

8am: Residents of Kandahar Province have raised allegations claiming that certain local Taliban leaders are operating private prisons, where they reportedly detain former officials and military personnel. In conversation with Hasht-e Subh on Wednesday, August 23rd, Kandahar Province residents asserted that Taliban members have incarcerated local employees and former government military members within their own makeshift detention facilities. These actions by the Taliban are believed to be driven by personal animosities, land disputes, and other undisclosed motivations, as stated by Kandahar Province residents. Click here to read more (external link).

