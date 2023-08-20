Beggars’ Independence Day

8am: The word “independence” has been degraded in Afghanistan and has become meaningless due to the current situation. While independence is a noble and admirable concept, it is absurd for individuals who are deeply entrenched in poverty, particularly a group that has been historically mercenary, to speak of it. Presently, the Taliban’s rule is sustained by substantial financial aid, amounting to millions of dollars per week, flowing from the United States and other countries. Click here to read more (external link).