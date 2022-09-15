Battles in Panjshir, 34 Taliban Fighters’ Bodies Shifted to Uruzgan and Maidan Wardak

8am: Local sources in Uruzgan and Maidan Wardak provinces say that the bodies of Taliban killed in the Panjshir war have been shifted to these provinces in the last two days. A local source in Uruzgan, who does not want to be named, told Hasht-e Subh on Thursday, September 14, that the bodies of 25 Taliban fighters have been shifted to Trinket, the center of Uruzgan. According to the source, the bodies of these fighters, who were all residents of Trinkot, have been handed over to their families. Click here to read more (external link).