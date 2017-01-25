Battle leaves 12 dead in Afghan southern province

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Afghan forces during operations against militants in the southern Helmand province have killed 12 Taliban fighters and injured 19 others over the past 24 hours, said a statement of provincial government released here on Wednesday.

The security forces, according to the statement, conducted operations in parts of Nahr-e-Saraj, Sangin and Arghandab districts since Tuesday during which the Taliban besides suffering the casualties also lost territories to the security forces.

Without mentioning possible casualties on security forces, the statement added that the operations against militants would continue.

Taliban militants who have been fighting the government forces in the poppy growing Helmand province over the past several years, are yet to make comment on the situation.