Ban on Women’s Work Causes ‘Food and Medicine’ Shortage in Afghanistan: Blinken

Khaama: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken once again condemned the Taliban’s ban on female employees’ work, adding that gender-based restrictions will lead to a shortage of food, medicine, and other life-saving supplies, affecting vulnerable people including women and girls. The Secretary of State in a recorded speech sent to the United Nations Human Rights Council, described the ban on the education of female students in secondary schools and universities, as part of a repressive policy towards Afghan women and girls. Click here to read more (external link).

