Ban on Female NGO Workers Cut Off Women From Receiving Aid

Khaama: Following the ban issued by the Taliban regime nearly two months ago restricting women from working for NGOs, a considerable number of women and children are [missing] out on life-saving aid during these difficult times, according to Save the Children. On December 24, 2022, the Islamic Emirate [Taliban] authorities of Afghanistan issued a decree which restricted women from working with non-governmental aid organizations (NGOs). Besides the move being criticized by the people of Afghanistan, humanitarian aid organizations, and the international community, it has adversely affected the living conditions of women and children, the most vulnerable segments of society. Click here to read more (external link).