8am: The National Ski Federation organized its first training session among 50 athletes from Kabul, Ghazni, and Bamiyan provinces. The three-day ski competitions were organized on Friday in the Qarghnatoo area of central Bamiyan. The head of the ski federation also said that in a recent meeting with high-ranking Taliban officials, they did not allow female athletes to participate in the competitions. Click here to read more (external link).

