Bagram Attack Casts Shadow Over Qatar Peace Talks: Sources

Tolo News: Taliban’s Wednesday attack at Bagram airbase has negatively affected the peace talks, sources said on Thursday, but peace talks are continuing “despite the tension.” “Before the Taliban’s (Bagram airbase) attack, Americans launched airstrikes in Sangin (district of Helmand) and I wished neither had happened so the talks would continue normally” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander, “but it didn’t have a big enough effect to stop them.” The Afghan government once again urged the Taliban to agree to a ceasefire and reduction of violence in the country. Click here to read more (external link).

