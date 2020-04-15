Badakhshan, battlefield for foreign extremists

Ariana: Foreign insurgent groups such as Hezb-e Islami Tajikistan, Chechens and Uighurs of China in coordination with the Taliban are fighting against the Afghan security forces in Badakhshan province. The Badakhshan governor says that these fighters are around 400 and that they are a part of the global terrorism in Afghanistan adding that they live with their families in Badakhshan. Badakhshan, on one hand, is a corridor for drug trafficking of the north and northeastern Afghanistan; on the other hand, there are underground resources and mines in the province. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Security News