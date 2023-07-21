Audit fails to win U.S. backing for release of Afghan central-bank funds

Ariana: A U.S. funded audit of Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate-run central bank has failed to win Washington’s backing for a return of bank assets from a $3.5 billion Swiss-based trust fund, said two U.S. officials and a former U.S. official, a move that would help ease the country’s financial crisis, Reuters reported. The audit has not changed the U.S. Treasury’s view that the bank must make reforms before the department will support disbursements from the Afghan Fund to Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), said a U.S. Treasury official on condition of anonymity. Click here to read more (external link).