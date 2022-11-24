Attack on Taliban Outpost in Herat, 4 Killed and 3 Injured

8am: Sources talking to Hasht-e Subh said that around 5:00 pm on Thursday, November 24, armed men attacked the Taliban outpost in the Chaharbagh Firuzeh area, in the Anjil district of Herat province. Sources added that the conflict between the two sides lasted less than 10 minutes, as a result of which four Taliban forces have been killed and three others are wounded. So far, no group has claimed responsibility and the Taliban has also not provided detail. Click here to read more (external link).