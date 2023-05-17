Attack on Taliban Fighter in Parwan; Elderly Father of Accused Arrested

8am: Local sources in Parwan have reported that following an attack on a Taliban fighter by a young man in this province, the elderly father of the accused has been taken hostage. The incident took place around 11:00 a.m. today (Wednesday, May 17th) in the Gholam Ali Bazaar of Bagram district. The accused individual is named Beryali and is commonly known as “Bary.” According to sources, Beryali, whose two brothers were killed in previous clashes with the Taliban during the previous government, publicly assaulted a Taliban fighter and managed to escape from the scene. Click here to read more (externa link).