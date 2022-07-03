Attack on a Taliban Base in Kapisa Leaves 3 Dead and 5 Injured

8am: Local sources have confirmed an attack on a Taliban camp on the outskirts of Kapisa province. The attack took place in the middle of Saturday night (July 2nd) in the Qazikhel area in ​​the first district of Kapisa province, according to sources. The Afghanistan Liberation Front claims to have carried out the assault. This anti-Taliban military group published a video, claiming that as a result of this attack, 3 Taliban members have been killed and 5 others were wounded. Click here to read more (external link).