Attack on a Taliban Base in Kapisa Leaves 3 Dead and 5 Injured

8am: Local sources have confirmed an attack on a Taliban camp on the outskirts of Kapisa province. The attack took place in the middle of Saturday night (July 2nd) in the Qazikhel area in the first district of Kapisa province, according to sources. The Afghanistan Liberation Front claims to have carried out the assault. This anti-Taliban military group published a video, claiming that as a result of this attack, 3 Taliban members have been killed and 5 others were wounded. Click here to read more (external link).