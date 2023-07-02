Attack by the National Resistance Front in Parwan: One Taliban Fighter Killed, Another Injured

8am: A senior member of the Front, who requested anonymity, informed Hasht-e Subh that the attack took place on Friday night, June 30, in the Joy-e Prozha area of the Bagram district. According to the source, as a result of the attack, at least one Taliban fighter was killed, and another individual sustained injuries. This event follows a previous incident where the National Resistance Front forces conducted an attack on a Taliban outpost in the “Robat” area of the Bagram district, Parwan province, on Monday night, June 26. The attack resulted in the death of one Taliban member and injuries to another. Click here to read more (external link).