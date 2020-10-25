formats

Atta Noor asks India to ‘engage with Taliban without giving them legitimacy’

Atta Mohammad Noor

Ariana: As parties to the Afghan peace talks process in Doha stall over preliminary issues, Atta Mohammad Noor, CEO of Jamiat Party and former governor of Balkh province has called on New Delhi to help by playing a more proactive role in the dialogue and hold talks with the Taliban…if the talks fail, the insurgents will have an “upper hand” and this will give more leeway to Pakistan. Click here to read more (external link).

