At Least Three Killed In Explosion In Afghanistan

May 22, 2019

Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry said at least three people were killed and more than a dozen wounded after a vehicle exploded in the southeastern city of Ghazni.

The ministry said in a statement on May 22 that police fired on an explosive-laden vehicle that had failed to stop at a security checkpoint, causing an explosion.

Two police officeres and a child were killed in the blast, the ministry said.

The ministry said the vehicle was a stolen Humvee, one of the four-wheeled armored vehicles that have been provided to Afghan forces by the United States.

Ghazni city public hospital chief Baz Mohammad Hemat said at least 15 civilians and five police officers were wounded in the explosion.

Arif Noori, the provincial governor’s spokesman, said officials had received intelligence that the Taliban was preparing to stage such an attack.

The Taliban, which controls large areas of Ghazni Province, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militant group carries out near-daily attacks against Afghan and foreign forces despite holding several rounds of peace talks with the United States in Qatar.

Based on reporting by Tolo News, AP, and dpa

