At Least Seven Killed By Roadside Bomb In Southern Afghanistan

December 24, 2017

At least seven civilians were killed when a roadside bomb hit their van in the southern Afghan province of Helmand, local officials said.

Three others were wounded in the blast, which occurred in the district of Marja early on December 24, said Mirza Hussain Alizada, a provincial council member.

Omar Zwak, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said there were 10 casualties and that the exact number of dead was still unclear.

Local media reported that there were women and children among the victims.

According to the United Nations, 371 Afghan civilians were killed and 432 others wounded by improvised explosive devices between January and the end of September 2017.

Based on reporting by dpa and tolonews.com

