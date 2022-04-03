At Least One Killed, Dozens Hurt In Blast At Afghan Foreign-Exchange Market

By RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal

April 3, 2022

At least one person was killed and dozens more injured in an explosion at the Sarai Shahzadaa foreign-exchange market in the center of the Afghan capital, Kabul, officials say.

Haji Dad Gul, deputy head of the currency exchange association, told RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal on April 3 that the explosion was caused by a hand grenade dropped from the third floor of the currency center.

”The explosion was intended to cause chaos, he said, adding that security officials from the Taliban government had arrived on the scene.

A witness said the event appeared to be an attempt to steal money from foreign-exchange participants and may not have been terrorism-related.

The unrecognized Taliban authorities have intensified security across the country since coming to power in August, setting up checkpoints throughout the capital and cracking down on the Islamic State terrorist organization and other extremist groups.

The blast came as the Islamic country began marking the holy month of Ramadan on April 2.

With reporting by AP and TOLO television

Copyright (c) 2022. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.