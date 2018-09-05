formats

At Least Four Killed In Kabul Wrestling Gym Explosion

Aftermath of blast at wrestling club in Kabul, September 5, 2018. Photo: Social Media

Tolo News: An explosion ripped through a wrestling gym in Qala-e-Nazer in Kabul’s PD6 on Wednesday evening killing at least four people.  Click here to read more (external link).

