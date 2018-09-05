At Least Four Killed In Kabul Wrestling Gym Explosion 5th September, 2018 · admin Aftermath of blast at wrestling club in Kabul, September 5, 2018. Photo: Social Media Tolo News: An explosion ripped through a wrestling gym in Qala-e-Nazer in Kabul’s PD6 on Wednesday evening killing at least four people. Click here to read more (external link). More Security News Badakhshan’s Nusay District Cleared Of Taliban Muqur District (Badghis) Police Chief Killed In Roadside Mine Blast NDS Detains 11 Members of Haqqani Network in Kabul