MOSCOW, July 26 (Sputnik) – A suicide attack on Afghan police forces in Kabul on Thursday killed at least four officers and injured five others, a police spokesman said. Hashmat Stanekzai, the spokesman for Kabul’s police chief, was quoted as saying by the Tolo News agency that the attack took place at 5 a.m. (00:30GMT). The agency said that the Taliban militant group had claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing in the capital’s Bagh-e-Daoud area.

