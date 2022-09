8am: At least 14 Taliban fighters have been killed in the continuation of the clashes between the Taliban and the National Resistance Front (NRF) forces in Panjshir province, local sources reported. Sources told Hasht-e Subh Saturday that as a result of a BM1 missile fired by the NRF forces, 10 Taliban fighters were killed in Shaba area of ​​Khenj district. Click here to read more (external link).