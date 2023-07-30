Ashura Observance: The Taliban Beat up Shiite Mourners

8am: Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, Shiites have encountered restrictions and numerous threats during the observance of the tenth day of Muharram, known as Ashura. In the past, suicide attacks targeted Muharram mourning gatherings on several occasions. This year, the Taliban imposed limitations on these religious ceremonies, forbidding Shiites from holding street gatherings, performing Tatbir, raising flags, and setting up water stations. On the tenth day of Muharram, the Taliban disrupted communication networks in Kabul, Balkh, and Ghazni provinces, and they hindered Tatbir and street processions. Click here to read more (external link).