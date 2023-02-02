Ashraf Ghani Received $110 M From Qatar Not to Resist Taliban

Khaama: Italian TG1 News Network has revealed an investigative report showing that Qatar had paid Ashraf Ghani more than $110 million to avoid resisting the Taliban fighters. This network has published the document of receipt of this money by Ajmal Ahmadi, the special representative of Ashraf Ghani and the former head of the Central Bank of Afghanistan, from the representative of Qatar. According to Mr. Rossi, the Afghan security forces were commanded from Kabul not to resist and retreat, instead. Prior to this, other reports existed that certain high-ranking security officials across the country claimed that they were dictated by Kabul not to fight. Click here to read more (external link).