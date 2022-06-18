As Taliban Deepen Ties With Uyghur Jihadists, China’s Frustration Grows

Michael Hughes: China has sharpened its diplomatic discourse against the United States over the situation in Afghanistan, denouncing Washington for leaving the country in ruins, perhaps partly out of frustration as Beijing struggles to strike the right balance in its approach to the Taliban. Beijing has little choice but to seek friendly relations with the new rulers in Kabul, but they are also concerned the radical movement is allowing Afghanistan to become a sanctuary for anti-Chinese terrorists who threaten to destabilize Xinjiang. Click here to read more.