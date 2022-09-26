As Poverty Tightens Its Grip on Afghanistan, Around 9,000 Street Beggars Rounded Up by Taliban in Kabul

8am: At least 8,582 people who were begging in Kabul city have been rounded up by the Taliban in more than a month. The committee for collecting beggars, headed by Mullah Baradar, the economic deputy of the Taliban’s Prime Minister, published these statistics on Monday (September 26th). These statistics, recorded since the beginning of collecting street beggars between August 14 to September 26, show that women constitute the largest number of street beggars in Kabul with 5,871 individuals. Click here to read more (external link).