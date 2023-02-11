As Pashtun Affiliates Occupy Uzbek Lands, Top Uzbek Commander Leaves Taliban Ranks

8am: Mawlawi Abdul Baqi Omari complained about Taliban leadership’s injustice among his subordinates in Maimana city on Friday, warning the Taliban leadership that he was leaving their ranks. Among the reasons Omari withdrew from the Taliban ranks were the injustices within the Taliban leadership and the usurpation of Uzbek lands by Pashtun Taliban. He has also threatened to take up arms if Taliban-affiliated Pashtun people usurp Uzbek lands and arrest Uzbeks arbitrarily. Nomads have reportedly taken tens of acres of land and pastures from residents of Sar-e-Pul, Faryab, Jawzjan, and Balkh provinces in recent months. Click here to read more (external link).