formats

As Foreign Superpower Exits Afghanistan, Insurgent Fault Lines Deepen

· 3 Comments

Taliban militants (file photo)

Michael Hughes: Today’s headlines about the ongoing U.S. exit from Afghanistan eerily resemble those published more than 30 years ago vis-à-vis the Soviet withdrawal, especially with respect to the infighting among the anti-government elements who had the most to gain by the expulsion of a foreign invader.

The Peshawar 7 mujahideen factions never really operated as one cohesive unit in the first place, although this acephalous nature had its benefits. For one, there was no head for the occupying goliath to decapitate. However, the temporary superficial bonds had a downside so adeptly captured by anthropologist Thomas Barfield.

Click here to read more.

3 thoughts on “As Foreign Superpower Exits Afghanistan, Insurgent Fault Lines Deepen

  2. Don’t;
    discount
    the Englishman’s commanding
    abilities, over more than
    a
    million strong Pakistan army
    along
    the
    southern borders
    of
    Afghanistan- neither; the
    Russian-poised
    surrogates
    armies
    of
    Ex-republics
    on
    the northern fringes.
    ===
    ==
    =
    *IT IS JUST
    A
    TACTICAL
    MILITARY MOVE.
    BY
    NATO
    ALLIANCE.
    .•

    Reply

  3. THEY
    ARE ALL WATCHING
    LIKE HAWKS- ALBEIT;
    OVER THEiR IMPOSED
    “KILLING FIELDS”
    OF
    AFGHANISTAN !
    ==
    ==
    =
    AFTER ALL;
    IT IS JUST
    A
    “SICK GAME“ !

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *