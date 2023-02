Ariana: The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) [Taliban] on Tuesday announced AFN 15 million (approx. $166,000 USD) in humanitarian aid for people affected by recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Of the total, AFN 10 million (approx. $111,000) will be for Turkey, and AFN 5 million (approx. $55,000) will be for Syria. Click here to read more (external link).

