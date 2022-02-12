As Afghan Economy Stalls, Shopkeepers Complain Of Taliban’s Increasingly Coercive Attitude

Shopkeepers in Kabul’s market believe that without the Taliban, it would be shut down by now, as people have no money. In a call-in program broadcast by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, a shopkeeper who chose to remain anonymous said on February 8 that the only thing that keeps it open are Taliban enforcers, who demand traders keep their shops open and stocked even though business is virtually gone. He is also critical of the Taliban’s handling of what little international aid there is. Call-in programs produced by Radio Azadi are continuing to reach listeners in Afghanistan, despite the Taliban takeover of the country on August 15, 2021.