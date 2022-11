8am: Reliable local sources in Daikundi province report that during the course fo last two days, the Taliban have arrested six people from “Watameh” village of Khidir district of this province on the allegation of possessing weapons and opposing the Taliban group. On Sunday, November 27, the sources, speaking to Hasht-e Subh said that the arrested persons are Khan Mohammad, Hossein Ali, Eid Mohammad, Nasim, and Dad Mohammad. Click here to read more (external link).