Armed Robberies Sharply Increase in Nirmuz Province

8am: The residents of Nimruz province have raised deep concerns over the significant increase in armed robberies in this province, saying the crime rate has dramatically increased since the Taliban took control of the country. It is not only Nimroz that has turned into a safe haven for thieves and criminals, harassing innocent civilians for the sack of stealing properties. Similar reports are being aired from across the country on a daily basis that the criminals have been given open-handed and there is no authority to take the accountability. In most cases, Taliban fighters are reported to be involved in the case and due to this, no follow-up is being done by the local Taliban senior members. Click here to read more (external link).