Armed Oppositions Control 70 Percent of Afghan Territory – Claims Mohaqiq

Ariana: Mohaqiq made the remarks in an online statement released on Friday, in which he also claimed that the “Taliban’s war in Hazarajat regions” was being triggered by pro-government Taliban and with provocation of “governmental intelligence”. He, meanwhile, warned that if the government fails to prevent the Taliban attacks against Hazara ethnic group particularly in Jaghori district of Ghazni province, the country would face a destructive civil war among its ethnic groups. Click here to read more (external link).

