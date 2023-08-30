Armed Clashes Erupt Between Taliban and ISIS in Nimruz

8am: According to reports from sources speaking to Hasht-e Subh, a confrontation took place on Tuesday, August 29th, between Taliban and ISIS in the vicinity of Sistan Township, Zaranj city, the capital of Nimruz province. The armed clash reportedly lasted for nearly half an hour, according to the sources. A source from Zaranj city has stated that following the clash, the Taliban detained five individuals on charges of being associated with the ISIS group. Click here to read more (external link).