Armed Attacks Targeting Taliban Base in Kapisa Kill Eight Taliban Soldiers

8am: On Saturday, November 5, local sources, speaking to Hasht-e Subh said that the attack was carried out at around 1:30 on Friday, November 5 on Abdul Latif Murad's residence who was the ex governor of Kapisa. Taliban have sieged his house and use it as military base that was under the attack. The sources have not said anything about the casualties and the perpetrators of this attack, but the Afghanistan Liberation Front has claimed responsibility for this attack.