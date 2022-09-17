Areas Where Taliban Committed War Crimes Must Be Investigated Impartially, Says NRF

8am: Following the criticism of committing war crimes and the Taliban’s treatment of prisoners of war, the National Resistance Front (NRF) has demanded the dispatch of fact-finding investigative delegations to the areas where, according to the front, the Taliban have committed war crimes. Sibghatullah Ahmadi, the NRF spokesman tweeted on Saturday (September 17th) that human rights organizations have limited themselves to statements, tweets and Facebook posts in response to the crimes committed by the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).