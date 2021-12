Civilians who live in the occupied main valley of Panjshir are rising up & are raising voices against the Taliban oppressors. They are chanting long live @AhmadMassoud01 & NRF. They are starting a peaceful uprising while their brothers in arms are resisting from the side valleys. pic.twitter.com/HOX38jKuqP

— Ali Maisam Nazary (@alinazary) December 26, 2021